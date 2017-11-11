LETTER: Thanks supporters during campaign, vote

To the Editor:

Thank you to the town of Verona residents who voted for me on election day and helped me get re-elected. Thanks to the Conservative, Independence and Republican parties for endorsing me.

Thank you to those who carried designating petitions on my behalf or let me put a campaign sign on their lawn. Thanks to my friends who sent me words of encouragement and shared my campaign message with their friends, whether it was in person, by telephone, and/or via social media.

I truly appreciate each and every one of you who put your confidence in me again. I am honored to continue serving as a councilman on the Verona Town Board. Last, but not least, thanks to my wife, Kathy and daughters, Katherine and Marissa, as well as my son, Freddy for their continued support. Thank you!

Fritz Scherz, Councilman, Verona

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

