Fritz’s Polka Band returns to Cleveland, Ohio

Fritz’s Polka Band from Verona, along with special guest Rocko Dorsey, will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, for Thanksgiving Polka Weekend, Nov. 24 and 25, 2017. This event will be held at the Cleveland Marriott at Key Center (127 Public Square) in Cleveland. FPB is scheduled to perform Nov. 24 at 3:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
“The guys in my band are eager to return for this event and perform twice,” said Fritz Scherz, bandleader of Fritz’s Polka Band. “Over the years, we have played to big audiences there and can’t wait to return. Plus, with FPB, as well as each band member being nominated for some national awards that will be given out during the course of this weekend, we’re really excited.
“Meanwhile, we’re delighted to have a bunch of our friends going on a bus trip to these gigs. We’ve got some surprises planned, too, for the friends going with us. Joining us for these gigs will be our good friend of many years, Rocko Dorsey.”
Fritz’s Polka Band has been performing for more than 39 years and made history in 1999 by becoming the first polka band to play at a Woodstock Festival. FPB has made 18 recordings and appears on “The Manchurian Candidate” DVD released in 2004.
In addition:
- FPB won a Just Plain Folks Music Award in the Best Polka Song category for Bialczak’s Polka in 2006.
- FPB won an Upper State Independent Award in Syracuse in 2008 and 2009.
- In 2009, FPB won a Syracuse Area Music Award in the Best Recording: Other Styles category for their “Reflections” recording.
- In 2010, FPB was inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Hall of Fame.
- In 2011, FPB had two songs (‘Grandparent’s Polka’ and ‘Here Is Fritz’s Polka Band’) included in two episodes of the TV show, ‘Breaking Bad.’
- FPB was nominated in 2012 for two USI Awards.
- In 2013, FPB released their 18th recording, a double live CD entitled, “The WSKG Sessions.”
- In 2014, all FPB members were nominated for national awards by the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame.
- In 2015, Fritz and Gabe were nominated for national awards by the CSPHOF.
- In 2016, Fritz was nominated for a national award by the CSPHOF. Earlier this year, FPB was nominated for three JPFM Awards.
- A few months ago, FPB and each member were nominated for national awards by the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (which will be given to the winners during this Thanksgiving Polka Weekend).
For more info on FPB, visit fritzspolkaband.com, facebook.com/fritzspolkaband, twitter.com/fritzspolkaband or call (315) 363-3509.
