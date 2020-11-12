Oneida Health initiates precautionary visitation restrictions

Oneida Health announced effective immediately, all routine visitation at the hospital and extended care facility will be restricted as a precautionary measure, due to the increased prevalence of COVID-19 in nearby communities.

This also includes individuals accompanying patients during outpatient visits throughout their network.

“The safety of our patients, residents and staff continues to be our top priority,” said Gene Morreale, President and CEO of Oneida Health. “As the number of COVID-19 positive cases rise in surrounding counties, we need to be vigilant in taking the necessary precautions to maintain a safe environment to provide care.”

Visitor restrictions at the hospital and extended care do include some exceptions for critically ill and end-of-life patients. The extended care will maintain scheduled window and virtual visits for residents. Inpatient virtual visits will also be available at the hospital. Patients who are 17 and under, as well as those who are developmentally disabled, are allowed one visitor to accompany them while receiving care, including emergency room visits. Obstetrical patients will continue to be permitted one individual to participate in the birth.

“We do not take the decision to restrict visitors from seeing or accompanying their loved ones lightly,” said Morreale. “The rising number of cases requires us to take immediate precautions to limit its impact on the health and safety of those we serve.”

He said the restriction on visitors should only be temporary.

“We will continue to work closely with New York state and the Madison County Department of Health to monitor COVID-19 trends with the goal of reinstating routine visitation as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Morreale said it’s important that community members continue to seek care when needed and remaining diligent in proper handwashing, social-distancing and wearing masks when necessary. “It’s just as important today as it was in April for community members to take the necessary precautions to maintain their health, including seeking care where and when they need it,” said Morreale. “The measures we have initiated will ensure patients receive safe care, when they need it.”

For more detailed information about visitor restrictions and exceptions throughout the Oneida Health network, visit oneidahealth.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related