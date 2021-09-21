UPDATE: Troopers investigate murder in Annsville

On Sept. 18, 2021, state police arrested Michael E. Westcott, 31, for first-degree assault, a class B felony. Michael Westcott is accused of stabbing his brother James after the shooting.

On Sept. 17, 2021, at approximately 12:13 p.m., state police responded to a reported shooting incident at the residence at 3664 State Route 69, Annsville, Oneida County.

Preliminary investigation revealed two brothers – 27-year-old Matthew E. Westcott and 30-year-old James E. Westcott, who both live at the residence – had engaged in a verbal argument. Police say after the argument, Matthew E. Westcott allegedly shot James E. Westcott with a shotgun.

The men’s father, Edward Westcott, heard the gunshot and called 911.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they placed Matthew E. Westcott into custody without incident.

James E. Westcott was transported by ambulance to Rome Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

Matthew E. Westcott was charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (convicted felon), a class D felony.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, Taberg Fire Department and Amcare Ambulance Services.

