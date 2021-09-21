National Grid works at Clear Path for Veterans during Day of Service

National Grid employees worked on outdoor renovation projects at Clear Path for Veterans in Chittenango as part of a Day of Service Sept. 17, 2021, to kickoff its Project C initiative. Project C reaffirms National Grid’s commitment to the community through clean energy and sustainability, workforce development, neighborhood investment and community engagement and environmental justice and social equity. Pictured digging a trench on the property are, from left, Bruce Garcy, Kris Kiefer, Phil Merry and Bill Hopkins.

