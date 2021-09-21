Madison County Courier

National Grid works at Clear Path for Veterans during Day of Service

Sep 21, 2021

National Grid employees worked on outdoor renovation projects at Clear Path for Veterans in Chittenango as part of a Day of Service Sept. 17, 2021, to kickoff its Project C initiative. Project C reaffirms National Grid’s commitment to the community through clean energy and sustainability, workforce development, neighborhood investment and community engagement and environmental justice and social equity. Pictured digging a trench on the property are, from left, Bruce Garcy, Kris Kiefer, Phil Merry and Bill Hopkins.

