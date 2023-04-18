Canastota Library news

Canastota Public Library seeks candidate for board of trustees

The Canastota Public Library Board of Trustees will have a vacancy as of June 30, 2023. The volunteer five-year term begins July 1, 2023; applicants must live within the Canastota School District boundary and be able to attend monthly meetings.

Board members are responsible for the library finances, policies and advocacy.

Interested candidates may send a letter of interest by May 17, 2023, to library director, Liz Metzger, at 102 W. Center St., Canastota, N.Y. 13032 or email lmetzger@midyork.org.

For more information, call 315.697.7030.

