Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in East Syracuse

Bymartha

Apr 19, 2023

The New York Lottery announced a jackpot winning ticket for the April 18 Mega Millions drawing was sold in East Syracuse; the ticket matched five numbers and the Mega Ball and is worth $20 million. The cash value of the jackpot after taxes for an upstate winner is $6.8 million.

The winning numbers for the April 18 drawing are 7-9-15-19-25, and the Mega Ball is 4. The winning ticket was purchased at Church Wine and Liquor at 6430 Kirkville Road, East Syracuse.

This is the second consecutive drawing in which a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was sold in New York; there was a winning ticket worth $476 million sold in Ozone Park for the April 14 drawing. That set the record for the highest Mega Millions win in New York.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Winning draw game tickets expire one year from the date of the draw.

By martha

Related Post

Ag, Farming & Gardening Fun & Recreation Top Story

Chittenango Garden Club to host plant sale

May 16, 2023 martha
Fun & Recreation History Top Story

Dann to present ‘Passionate Energies’

May 16, 2023 martha
Fun & Recreation Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Department of State issues tips for safe grilling

May 16, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Fun & Recreation Top Story

Chittenango Garden Club to host plant sale

May 16, 2023
Fun & Recreation History Top Story

Dann to present ‘Passionate Energies’

May 16, 2023
Fun & Recreation Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Department of State issues tips for safe grilling

May 16, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

DEC issues guidance to avoid coyote conflicts

May 16, 2023