Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Red Cross aids two after West Edmeston fire

Jul 11, 2023

Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to two people after a fire Monday on Stanbro Road in West Edmeston, Madison County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance, which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

How to help

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters. Visit redcross.org or call 800.RED.CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, follow @RedCrossENY on Twitter.

