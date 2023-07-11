Golf Classic raises $120K for behavioral health

The Oneida Health Foundation, a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, raised $120,420 this year at its annual Charity Golf Classic. Presented by Nunn’s Home Medical Equipment, the event was hosted at Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse June 28, 2023, to support Oneida Health’s growing behavioral health program.

“The Oneida Health Foundation Charity Golf Classic is one of our most successful annual fundraisers and provides financial resources to support healthcare services in our communities,” said Oneida Health Foundation Board of Trustees President Daniel Huffer. “In recent years, we have been able to support educational efforts to enhance our healthcare workforce, invest in new technology, drive community education, develop new programs and provide financial support to those seeking cancer treatments. This year’s funds will support care for those facing behavioral health concerns, which is a growing issue impacting individuals of all ages.”

Over the past year, Oneida Health has made significant investments in growing access to behavioral health services. In August 2022, Oneida Health received an $800,000 Health Resources and Services Administration grant to be disbursed over four years to increase access to behavioral and mental health screenings and care by establishing collaborative health in its primary care offices. That program is currently in its third year.

In November 2022, Oneida Health received $150,000 over three years from the Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Member and Community Health Improvement grant to establish services for their patients receiving care at its Women’s Health practice, Lullaby Center or Emergency Department addressing mental health, substance abuse or age-specific women’s behavioral health conditions.

On Jan. 5, U.S. Senator Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced he secured $1 million for Oneida Health in the 2023 Omnibus spending package to complete renovations to the lower level of 607 Seneca St., Oneida, to establish an intensive outpatient program. Scheduled to open in spring 2024, the program will include group psychotherapy, individual and family psychotherapy and medication management.

“The money raised through this event improves the health and well-being of our patients,” said Oneida Health Interim President and CEO Jeremiah Sweet. “We owe a great amount of gratitude to our presenting sponsor Nunn’s Home Medical Equipment and all of the businesses and community members who came out to support this year’s event. Because of them, we will be able to take the necessary steps to improve access to essential behavioral health services in our community. This would not be possible without their support.”

About the Oneida Health Foundation

The Oneida Health Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in the greater Oneida area. Established in 1972 by community members, the Oneida Health Foundation’s mission is to support Oneida Health in providing quality access to healthcare in the communities where it operates. The Oneida Health Foundation supports Oneida Health through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community needs, including staff development through scholarships, technology, community education, programs, health care, patient financial support and human services.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related