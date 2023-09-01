State DOT to host public information meetings

The state Department of Transportation will host two public information sessions regarding the State Route 12B rehabilitation project; the meetings will be held at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 6, 2023, at The Hub, 20 Utica St., Hamilton.

The project’s objective is pavement reconstruction and safety enhancement within the village.

The public is welcome to attend either session. The meetings are part of the DOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects.

Each session will begin with a formal presentation of design alternatives for the State Route 12B reconstruction project, which is in the preliminary design phase. The public will have an opportunity to comment on the presentation alternatives in an open house format following the formal presentation. DOT representatives will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions and concerns.

For more information, submission of written comments regarding this project or if a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation will be required to facilitate participation in the meeting, contact NYSDOT Regional Design Engineer Brian Hoffmann at 207 Genesee St., Utica, N.Y. 13501, or call 315.793.2429.

For up-to-date travel information call 511 or visit www.511NY.org. Follow the state DOT on Twitter @NYSDOT and MohawkValley@NYSDOTUtica. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

