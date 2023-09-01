Morrisville Public Library news

MPL announces September 2023 programs and events

Submitted by Library Manager Michelle Rounds

Library Closures: Sept. 2 ends summer hours. Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day; and Monday, Sept. 25, we are closing at 3:30 p.m. for staff training.

Take-N-Make Crafts for Sept.: Kids can stop in and get their take-n-make’s for the month, while supplies last. We are making a Scarecrow Craft and a Silly Foam Faces wreath. Craft kits are only for ages 2 to 12 years old.

Oreo Taste-Test: Help us decide which Oreo Morrisville likes best. Stop by the table near the circulation desk starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, and taste five different kinds of Oreos. Vote for your favorite and least favorite. At the end of the month, we will reveal the most-liked flavor (and the least favorite). Open to all ages, while supplies last.

Kreative Krafters group: Meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the program room. This is open to anyone who wants to work on a craft but never finds the time. If it’s a craft and you can bring it with you, pack it up and come on over. (Sept. dates are the 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th.)

Walking Groups: Every Thursday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., (if it’s rainy, stay home) to get some steps in for health. Open to any that are available and able to walk. That means our older patrons, our homeschool patrons, moms/dads with or without your kids, kids in strollers (bring your parents), etc. (Please note: If you bring a young child who isn’t in a stroller, you need to assure us that he/she will be well-attended-to and able to walk the entire time.) Each meet, we will walk for an hour. Meet new friends, bring a friend, come and socialize while we get healthy. Be sure to wear proper walking shoes and bring a bottle of water. You do not need to attend every week or both sessions each day. If you want to, we would love it, but you don’t have to. This program will run every Thursday until Oct. 19, 2023.

Movie Night (rated PG): Join us at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, for two short kids’ movies that we know our younger patrons will love. Due to licensing agreements, we can’t post the name of the movie, but this information is available on our website. Bring your own beverage and snacks. We will provide ONE cone of popcorn to each person in attendance. Total runtime is 2 hours and 15 minutes. We are showing both movies this evening, so we are starting at 6PM.

Local History Walk: Join Historian, Sue Greenhagen, at the library on Wednesday Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, will share some historical information about the library, do a short walk through of the downstairs of the library and then Sue will whisk you away down the streets of Morrisville to tour a few historic houses. Dress for walking and nighttime weather. Rain date is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. If there is enough interest, we would love to do this annually.

Homeschool Retreat: Join us the second Thursday each month from 1 to 3 p.m. for games, fun, snacks and socializing. We meet on Thursday Sept. 14. Feel free to bring a game or two and a snack if you want. (We will provide them, too.) Come meet other homeschoolers and have some fun, too.

Fall Book Sale: Stop in and grab some good books for the fall weather ahead from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Stock up for winter, too. Can’t beat the prices. We will have adult and kids’ books, DVDs, books on tape or CD, music CDs and more.

Board Game Night: Unplug from your phones, devices and video game console. Bring a favorite board game, a beverage and snack if you want, and join others who want to unplug, unwind and relax with other people/families and have some fun. We will provide some classic games, as well. All the fun begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Library Board of Trustees meeting: The Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. The public is welcome to attend.

September Book Discussion, “Homecoming,” by Kate Morton: Copies may be picked up starting Aug. 21, 2023. Read the book because you want to OR come and meet in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, and talk about it with your fellow Morrisvillians.

Airplane Tales #2, Historic Talk: Jim Coulthart, a local amateur military aviation historian, will present his collection of World War II anecdotes, incidents and accidents with ties to Central New York at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Among the tales to be presented are the story of George Staley from DeRuyter/Norwich, the brothers Mero – pilots from Canastota, Bill Tanner – a local aerial Ace with several air victories to his count and 15 enemy trains destroyed to his credit.

Rock-n-Read Fundraiser: Join us for our first Rock-n-Read from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday Sept. 23. Stop in and grab your pledge sheet and get at least $100 to participate. Pledge forms are available starting Monday, Aug. 21. This is open for ages 12 to adult; 10 to 12-year-old children may be able to participate at the discretion of the library manager. Turn in your pledge forms and money by Friday, Sept. 22, and the fun begins. On Saturday arrive between 8:30 and 9 a.m., bring a chair (a rocking chair if you have one), a bunch of reading material and come rock-n-read for 12 hours. We will provide breaks, games, snacks, beverages, lunch and dinner. Feel free to bring your own beverages and food if you have dietary restrictions. The person who collects the most pledge money (at least $250) will win a Cracker Barrel rocking chair (a $240 value).

Pollinators Program: Join CCE Madison County 4-H at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, to learn all about pollinators. Pollinators are responsible for pollinating flowers and crops; without them, we would have no food. Join us for the book, Bea’s Bees and a pollinator game that will have you ‘buzzing.’ Open to all.

Solar Science. Sunspotters and Eclipse Safety: Join Ha-Eun Choi, ASP Eclipse Ambassador from Colgate University, at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 , as we do some sun science, learn about upcoming eclipses and more. Fun for all ages.

