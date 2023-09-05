Madison County Courier

Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating wanted man

Sep 5, 2023

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help with locating Ian Hamilton, 24, of Bernhards Bay. Hamilton is wanted on a warrant for charges following a May incident in Lenox:

  • First-degree robbery
  • First-degree burglary
  • Second-degree robbery
  • Second-degree burglary
  • Second-degree assault
  • Second-degree menacing
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
    Fourth-degree criminal mischief
  • Petit larceny

Hamilton is a white male, approximately 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has ties to the Oswego County and Lancaster, Penn., areas.

Anyone with information regarding Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315.366.2311.

By martha

