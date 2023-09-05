Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating wanted man

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help with locating Ian Hamilton, 24, of Bernhards Bay. Hamilton is wanted on a warrant for charges following a May incident in Lenox:

First-degree robbery

First-degree burglary

Second-degree robbery

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree assault

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree criminal mischief Petit larceny

Hamilton is a white male, approximately 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has ties to the Oswego County and Lancaster, Penn., areas.

Anyone with information regarding Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315.366.2311.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related