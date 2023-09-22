Youth charged in recent home explosion case

Juvenile arrested on charges connected to West Elm Street drunken-driving crash, residential explosion

On Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, the Oneida City Police arrested and charged the 17-year-old suspect involved in the explosion on West Elm Street, Oneida, Sept. 9, 2023, and the events leading up to it.

The juvenile suspect has been charged with 30 criminal charges, including single counts of third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to keep right, as well as nine counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, six counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and nine counts of reckless endangerment of property.

Following arrest and processing, the juvenile was brought before the Madison County Court’s ‘Youth Part,’ where he was arraigned on the above charges; following arraignment, the juvenile was released to an adult with specific guidelines in place.

Oneida Police Department thanks the Oneida City Fire Department, Madison County District Attorney’s Office, state police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Vineall Ambulance, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, American Red Cross Disaster Services and, most importantly, the residents and victims affected by this life-changing event for their assistance throughout the response and subsequent investigative process.

We understand that this arrest does not bring back all that has been lost, and we remain dedicated to helping and supporting those who have been impacted the best that we can.

