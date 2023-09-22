Madison County Courier

Canastota Police seek help locating missing man

Sep 22, 2023

UPDATE: Donald N. Parkhurst, Jr., was located safe and in good condition.

ORIGINAL: The Canastota Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Canastota man. Donald N. Parkhurst, Jr., 62, is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, glasses and a beard. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Parkhurst was last seen Sept. 17, 2023, at the Dollar General in Canastota. He was wearing printed pajama pants.

Anyone with information on the location of Parkhurst is asked to call the Canastota Police Department at 315.697.8888 or dial 911.

Photo courtesy Canastota Police Department.

