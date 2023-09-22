Community Days tonight and tomorrow

Carnival running through 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
Canastota, in conjunction with the Canastota Fire Department and Wheelock Rides, is hosting their annual Community Days carnival.
The carnival began last night – Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the firemen’s field on Hickory Street.
Ride hours are:
- Friday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. (there is a one hour break from 4p-5p).
Prices for ride tickets are:
- Single ticket: $1.25
Sheet of 18 tickets: $20
Sheet of 40 tickets: $40
Unlimited rides pass (for one of the 4-hour sessions): $20
Parking is available on the lawn of the Canastota Dairy Producers (formerly Queensboro Farm Products) facility next door to the red pole barn.
Old Clay Stone will perform a free concert Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Canastota Fire Department is selling hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, blooming onions and other concessions:
- Hotdog: $3
- Hamburger: $3.50
- Cheeseburger: $4
- Sausage: $5
- Blooming onion: $10
- Soda: $2
- Water: $1