Community Days tonight and tomorrow

Carnival running through 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Canastota, in conjunction with the Canastota Fire Department and Wheelock Rides, is hosting their annual Community Days carnival.

The carnival began last night – Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the firemen’s field on Hickory Street.

Ride hours are:

Friday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. (there is a one hour break from 4p-5p).

Prices for ride tickets are:

Single ticket: $1.25

Sheet of 18 tickets: $20

Sheet of 40 tickets: $40

Unlimited rides pass (for one of the 4-hour sessions): $20

Parking is available on the lawn of the Canastota Dairy Producers (formerly Queensboro Farm Products) facility next door to the red pole barn.

Old Clay Stone will perform a free concert Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Canastota Fire Department is selling hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, blooming onions and other concessions:

Hotdog: $3

Hamburger: $3.50

Cheeseburger: $4

Sausage: $5

Blooming onion: $10

Soda: $2

Water: $1

