Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fun & Recreation Top Story

Community Days tonight and tomorrow

Bymartha

Sep 22, 2023

Carnival running through 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Canastota, in conjunction with the Canastota Fire Department and Wheelock Rides, is hosting their annual Community Days carnival.

The carnival began last night – Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the firemen’s field on Hickory Street.

Ride hours are:

  • Friday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. (there is a one hour break from 4p-5p).

Prices for ride tickets are:

  • Single ticket: $1.25
    Sheet of 18 tickets: $20
    Sheet of 40 tickets: $40
    Unlimited rides pass (for one of the 4-hour sessions): $20

Parking is available on the lawn of the Canastota Dairy Producers (formerly Queensboro Farm Products) facility next door to the red pole barn.

Old Clay Stone will perform a free concert Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Canastota Fire Department is selling hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, blooming onions and other concessions:

  • Hotdog: $3
  • Hamburger: $3.50
  • Cheeseburger: $4
  • Sausage: $5
  • Blooming onion: $10
  • Soda: $2
  • Water: $1

By martha

Related Post

Education/STEM Libraries Top Story

Canastota Library receives gift of literacy

Sep 28, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Canastota Police seek help locating missing man

Sep 22, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Youth charged in recent home explosion case

Sep 22, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Education/STEM Libraries Top Story

Canastota Library receives gift of literacy

September 28, 2023
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Community Days tonight and tomorrow

September 22, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Canastota Police seek help locating missing man

September 22, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Youth charged in recent home explosion case

September 22, 2023