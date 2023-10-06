Scherz to be inducted into Polka Hall of Fame

Fritz’s Polka Band namesake, Fritz Scherz, to be inducted into the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame

Fritz’s Polka Band namesake, Fritz Scherz (accordionist/vocalist) of Verona, band leader of Fritz’s Polka Band, will be inducted into the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame as a Trustees Honor Roll recipient. This honor will be presented during the awards show Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, as part of the 59th annual Thanksgiving Polka Weekend at the Holiday Inn Cleveland South, 6001 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio; the Thanksgiving Polka Weekend is held Nov. 24 and 25, 2023.

“When I received the letter in the mail informing me of my forthcoming induction, I got choked up,” Scherz said. “When my dad got inducted in 2004, I was so happy for him and proud. Now, to think that I’ll have this prestigious honor in common with him is quite special. I just wish he and Mom were still alive to see the induction ceremony.

“When I started playing accordion in 1976, I never imagined something like would be possible. Quite frankly, when I won the National Accordion Contest more than 30 years ago, I never thought I’d receive another national honor. I am so grateful and proud. I want to thank the board of trustees at the Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame for selecting me for this honor, my family for being so supportive over the years, the members (present and past) of Fritz’s Polka Band, the media who’ve covered my band and music over the years and, of course, my band’s loyal fans.”

Scherz started playing the accordion in 1976. In 1978, Scherz, his dad, Fred Scherz, Sr., and brother-in-law Gabe Vaccaro formed Fritz’s Polka Band. They first performed Oct. 14, 1978. In 1989, Fritz won the National Accordion Contest in Gibbon, Minn. In 1999, FPB made history in 1999 by becoming the only polka band to play at a Woodstock Festival and appeared on “The Manchurian Candidate” DVD, released in 2004. In 2011, FPB had two songs (‘Grandparent’s Polka’ and ‘Here Is Fritz’s Polka Band’) included in two episodes of the TV show, ‘Breaking Bad.’ On March 4, 2022, FPB won a Syracuse Area Music Award (SAMMY) for their recording, ‘The Hands of Time,’ which was released Oct. 1, 2021.

For more information on Fritz and/or Fritz’s Polka Band, visit fritzspolkaband.com, facebook.com/fritzspolkaband, twitter.com/fritzspolkaband or instagram.com/fritzspolkaband. For more Polka Weekend details, visit clevelandstyle.com or call 216.261.3263.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related