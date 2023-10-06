Red Cross announces national blood and platelet shortage

Make a Red Cross donation appointment now and receive a $15 Amazon.com gift card by email for donating between Oct. 1 and 20, 2023

The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood and platelet shortage and asks the public to book a time to give as soon as possible. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets. The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment that can help save lives:

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit RedCrossBlood.org

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (800.733.2767)

The Red Cross experienced a significant blood and platelet donation shortfall in August, contributing to the current blood and platelet shortage. To ensure the blood supply recovers, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.

“When blood and platelet supplies drop to critical levels, it makes hospitals and the patients they are treating vulnerable – especially if there is a major accident or emergency medical procedure that requires large quantities of blood during a disaster,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “A single car accident victim can use as much as 100 units of blood. By making and keeping donation appointments, donors can help keep hospital shelves stocked with blood products and ensure patients have access to the timely care they deserve.”

As a thank you, those who donate between Oct. 1 and 20 will be emailed a $15 Amazon.com gift card. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

Unique challenges to blood supply

In late summer, the Red Cross national blood supply dropped by about 25 percent on the heels of one of the busiest travel seasons and the beginning of back-to-school activities. As people settle back into fall school and work routines, a unique challenge to the blood supply remains – many employees continue to work from home or in a hybrid capacity, reducing the number of opportunities to give blood at business-sponsored blood drives. In fact, before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 800,000 blood donations were made at blood drives hosted by businesses. Last year, the Red Cross saw only about 500,000 blood donations at these locations – a nearly 40-percent drop from pre-pandemic levels.

This, coupled with an active disaster season, is creating a “perfect storm” and challenging the organization’s ability to collect a sufficient amount of blood products to meet the needs of hospitals across the country.

The Red Cross provides community blood drives and donation centers across the Eastern New York Region. Those who may have previously given at a local business blood drive are encouraged to book a time to give at one of these locations by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800.733.2767.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Cazenovia. Oct. 19 from 1 to 6 p.m.: First Presbyterian Church, 27 Albany St.

Chittenango. Oct. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: First Presbyterian Church Chittenango, 118 Arch St.

Hamilton: Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Community Memorial Hospital, 150 Broad St.

Hamilton: Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, 47 West Kendrick Avenue

Oneida: Oct. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.

Wampsville: Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Madison County Employees Building 5, 138 N. Court St.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent, where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related