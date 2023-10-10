Library presents anniversary celebration

Canastota Writers Group celebrates 20 years

The Canastota Public Library will host a celebration for the Canastota Public Library Afternoon Writers Group 20th anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24, 2023.

The Canastota Public Library Afternoon Writers Group started as a part of the centennial celebration of our Carnegie Library building. Poet and memoirist Michael Cznarnecki led a memoir workshop series for local residents. In response to such a wonderful turn-out, he followed this up with a poetry workshop. At the conclusion of those workshops, the participants asked to have more opportunities to write, and The Canastota Public Library Afternoon Writers Group was formed. This group continues today and still has a number of the original members involved.

Tish Dickinson played an integral part in establishing the group and continues to lead the group with her husband, Dean Dickinson.

“The Afternoon Writers Group explores with imagination the craft of writing in the library that is dedicated to the celebration of ideas and language,” Tish Dickinson said. “It’s pretty fabulous to be creating words in a library that celebrates them.”

Tish Dickinson is an avid supporter of the library; she grew up visiting the library as a child, became a librarian, returned to Canastota and served on the board then worked at the Canastota Public Library as the assistant director for a number of years.

On top of a career as an engineer, Dean Dickinson is a fervent reader, interested in a variety of topics and genres. He is equally as passionate about writing and has two self-published works.

The members of the group write in a variety of styles, primarily focusing on narratives, memoirs and poetry, but welcomes the celebration of all styles of writing. Many of the members have become accomplished writers, and some have had their work published in numerous forms: periodicals, online journals, anthologies, books and chapbooks.

Examples of their writing will be on display in the library. The beauty of the group is that it is a place where all different levels and styles of writing are encouraged, and friendships are formed through the love and discussion of the written word.

Writing flourishes at the Canastota Public Library, and writers of all ages have the opportunity to practice their craft at various times throughout the week. The Afternoon Writing Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 2 to 4 p.m. The library also hosts an Evening Writing Group that meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. A teen writing group, titled “The Write Stuff” meets Tuesdays after school. Anyone interested in joining any of these groups may call the library at 315. 697.7030 for more information; all are welcome to attend.

The Anniversary Celebration will last about two hours. Writers past and present will read selections from their work. Numerous writers will have publications for purchase. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. The event will take place in the Lawson Room at the Canastota Public Library. The library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

