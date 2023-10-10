American Red Cross aids four after Oneida fire

Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to four people after a fire Monday morning on West Elm Street in Oneida, Madison County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to four adults. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

How to help

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Visit redcross.org or call 800.RED.CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

Consider volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.

