Carnegie Conversation Oct. 25, 2023

“Landmarks in the Oneida Lake Region”

The Canastota Public Library is sponsoring a Carnegie Conversation at the library at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Local author, educator and librarian Jack Henke will talk about the landmarks in the Oneida Lake Region; he will talk about a variety of landmarks one can find around Oneida Lake and the importance of these landmarks and this lake to our region.

Henke is a local author and educator who has written several books about the important role Oneida Lake plays in the history and development of this region. Some of his work includes “From ‘The Beach’ to Brewerton and Oneida Lake” and “‘The Only Happiness,’ Place Names and History.”

Henke has devoted his life and passion to this region. He attended Hamilton College in Clinton and began exploring Oneida Lake’s history in his senior year. He taught social studies at Brookfield Central Schools for many years. He served on the Oneida Lake Association’s Board of Directors and is a librarian in New Hartford.

Henke also loves spending time enjoying the lake and all it has to offer.

The Carnegie Conversation will last about 45 minutes and will be followed by a short question-and-answer period. The presentation will take place on the second floor of the Canastota Public Library, accessible through the elevator at the parking lot entrance. The library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

