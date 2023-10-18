YMCA prayer breakfast Nov. 4, 2023

Event features inspirational athletes as guest speakers

Join the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley for a morning of inspiration, hope and spiritual nourishment at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at New Beginnings Community Church, 227 Genesee Street, Wampsville.

This year’s prayer breakfast features guest speakers Lex Gillette, a globally recognized Paralympic track and field athlete for Team USA; and Loretta Claiborne, athlete, motivational speaker, Special Olympics International Board of Directors member and Chief Inspiration Officer for Special Olympics.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast provided by Madison Bistro and raffles.

Tickets are $10 and are available at ymcatrivalley.org or at the YMCA Oneida and Rome branches.

The prayer breakfast is an annual fundraising effort to ensure that YMCA memberships and programs are available for all individuals and families in our community. Consider bringing a non-perishable food item or an item of clothing to be donated to our local pantry for those in need.

Gillette, who competes primarily in the long jump, is the world record-holder in the event. He is the only totally blind athlete on the planet to eclipse the 22-foot barrier in the long jump. He’s training for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games where he aims to bring back gold for the United States of America. Gillette is a five-time Paralympic medalist, a four-time long jump world champion and an 18-time national champion.

Loretta has completed 26 marathons, has won medals in dozens of Special Olympics events and holds the women’s record in her age group for the 5000 meters. In 1996, she won ESPN’s EPSY Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

To learn more about this year’s speakers, visit ymcatrivalley.org/events/prayer-breakfast.

“This event holds a special place in the hearts of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley, our partners at New Beginnings Church, our community and all who support it,” said YMCA CEO Hank Leo. “Through prayer, motivational speakers and music, the event offers a new perspective while bringing the Y’s mission and purpose to life.”

Sponsors include Campbell Dean Funeral Home, Community Bank, La Quinta Inn and Suites, Nascentia, OneGroup and Servomation.

