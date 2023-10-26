Deadline nears for voter registration

BOE reminds voters about extended hours, early voting and more

Madison County Elections Commissioners Laura Martino and Mary Egger announced extended hours at the Board of Elections and early voting hours.

Extended hours

The Board of Elections office, 138 N. Court St., building 4, Wampsville, will be open for extended hours on the following days and times:

Saturday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to noon

Monday, Oct. 30 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 – 9 a.m. to noon

Absentee ballots

The Board of Elections extends its hours to assist voters who may need to apply for an absentee ballot; extended hours are not for early voting. Any voter who will be absent from the county due to occupation, education, vacation, has a permanent physical disability or illness that would not allow them to go to the polls on Election Day or is a caregiver for someone who is ill or physically disabled, is eligible to receive an absentee ballot.

The ballot, if not used at the office the same day, must be postmarked by Nov. 7, 2023, or delivered to the Board of Elections Office, an early voting poll site or poll site location by close of polls on Election Day.

If a voter wishes to apply for and receive an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections, they must do so on or before Nov. 7, 2023. A resident must be registered to vote by Saturday, Oct. 28, (in person or postmarked) in order to be eligible to vote in the general election.

Early voting

Early voting will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles S., Oneida.

Voters can early vote during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30: noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The general election will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Absentee ballot applications and voter registration forms are available by mail, email or may be downloaded from the Board of Elections website madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe. For the Nov. 7, 2023, general election only, a registered voter may also request an absentee ballot via the state portal at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov.

For more information, email BOECommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov, call 315.366.2231 or visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

Deadline nears for voter registration

BOE reminds voters about extended hours, early voting and more

Madison County Elections Commissioners Laura Martino and Mary Egger announced extended hours at the Board of Elections and early voting hours.

Extended hours

The Board of Elections office, 138 N. Court St., building 4, Wampsville, will be open for extended hours on the following days and times:

Saturday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to noon

Monday, Oct. 30 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 – 9 a.m. to noon

Absentee ballots

The Board of Elections extends its hours to assist voters who may need to apply for an absentee ballot; extended hours are not for early voting. Any voter who will be absent from the county due to occupation, education, vacation, has a permanent physical disability or illness that would not allow them to go to the polls on Election Day or is a caregiver for someone who is ill or physically disabled, is eligible to receive an absentee ballot.

The ballot, if not used at the office the same day, must be postmarked by Nov. 7, 2023, or delivered to the Board of Elections Office, an early voting poll site or poll site location by close of polls on Election Day.

If a voter wishes to apply for and receive an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections, they must do so on or before Nov. 7, 2023. A resident must be registered to vote by Saturday, Oct. 28, (in person or postmarked) in order to be eligible to vote in the general election.

Early voting

Early voting will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles S., Oneida.

Voters can early vote during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30: noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The general election will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Absentee ballot applications and voter registration forms are available by mail, email or may be downloaded from the Board of Elections website madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe. For the Nov. 7, 2023, general election only, a registered voter may also request an absentee ballot via the state portal at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov.

For more information, email BOECommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov, call 315.366.2231 or visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related