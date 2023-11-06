A Carnegie Conversation: Seeking Patterns

The Canastota Public Library is continuing its lecture series “Carnegie Conversations.” The third lecture of the series will be held at the library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Vince Doty will present a conversation on “Seeking Patterns.”

This Carnegie Conversation will focus on fun and new ways to look at our world and numbers. Doty will explore how “F” does not need to stand for a struggling grade in math, but can instead stand for fun, Fibonacci, fractals or fractions. Math is full of patterns and everyday applications as he will present in his lecture.

Doty is an educator and active member of the Canastota community. He formerly taught math at the Canastota High School. Doty has a real knack for making numbers interesting and convincing us that math can be fun. He has spoken at the library on a number of occasions about a variety of topics.

The presentation will take place on the second floor of the Canastota Public Library, accessible through our elevator at the parking lot entrance. The library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related