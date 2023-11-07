NYS AG reminds voters of Election Protection Hotline

Attorney General Letitia James

Voters experiencing problems can call 866.390.2992, consult Frequently Asked Questions, or Request Assistance Online

New York Attorney General Letitia James reminded New Yorkers that the Office of the Attorney General will operate its Election Protection Hotline on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, through Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, to help all New Yorkers who need assistance casting their ballots. The hotline will help voters with a range of issues, including issues with casting an absentee ballot by the Nov. 7 deadline and voting in person.

The OAG’s guide addressing frequently asked voting questions is also currently available online to assist New Yorkers with absentee voting, finding their correct polling place, preparing to vote in person and more.

“My office will always defend the fundamental right to vote free from fear, intimidation or interference,” James said. “As New Yorkers head to the polls to cast their ballots, our Election Protection Hotline will help voters address any challenges they face and provide the necessary assistance to ensure their voices are heard.”

New Yorkers are protected from voter intimidation, deception and obstruction under state and federal law. James urges voters experiencing problems voting to call the hotline at 866.390.2992 or submit a complaint online to request election-related assistance. The telephone hotline will be open between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Election Day. The hotline will also be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, to help voters who need assistance following Election Day. Written requests for election-related assistance may be submitted at any time through an online form. Hotline calls and written requests for election-related assistance are processed by OAG attorneys and staff.

The OAG has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012. During previous elections, OAG fielded hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election officials and others to address issues. The OAG has also taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges and to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required by law.

All registered voters have the right to accessible elections. On Election Day, polls are required to be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and if voters are in line before closing, they must be allowed to vote. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.

The OAG will receive and respond to election complaints relating to any of the statutes that OAG enforces, including the newly operative New York Voting Rights Act.

The OAG Election Protection Hotline is being coordinated by the Voting Rights Section, headed by Section Chief Lindsay McKenzie, with Assistant Attorneys General Bethany Perskie and Edward Fenster. The Voting Rights Section is a part of the Civil Rights Bureau, overseen by Bureau Chief Sandra Park and Deputy Bureau Chief Travis England. The Civil Rights Bureau is a part of the Division for Social Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related