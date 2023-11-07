Madison County Courier

RSVP receives donation from Cazenovia group, foundation

Nov 7, 2023

Madison County Office for the Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program recently received donations through the efforts of participants in its Osteo Bone Builders group that meets at the Cazenovia Public Library.

Charles Amos, a long-time participant of the group, recommended MCOFA’s RSVP for a $500 contribution from the Amos Family Foundation, whose funds are distributed by the Central New York Community Foundation.

The Osteo Bone Builders group also made another generous contribution to the RSVP program and Office for the Aging. The group collects voluntary, minimal donations at each session, which it later donates to local organizations.

The program would not be possible (or free) without dedicated volunteer leaders. Cheryl LaGrow (who also is a certified master trainer) is in charge of the group, which meets 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at the Cazenovia Public Library and 9:30 a.m. online via Zoom.

To participate, contact 315.697.5700 ext. 212 or RSVP@ofamadco.org.

