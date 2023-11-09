Price Chopper/Market 32 honors veterans

Stores offering 11-percent discount Nov. 11, 2023

This Veterans Day, Price Chopper/Market 32 is honoring the dedication and service of veterans with a special 11-percent discount on any one shopping trip Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023; all veterans and retired, active-duty reserve and National Guard military personnel and national guard military personnel and immediate family members are welcome to the discount with proof of service and AdvantEdge Card.

Proof of military service includes Uniformed Services ID Card, Common Access Card, Healthcare Card, VFW Membership Card, Veterans Advantage Membership Card, Veterans Administration ID Card, American Legion Membership Card, DD214 Form or driver’s license with veteran status indicated.

“We respect those who have sacrificed for our country and want to express our appreciation for their efforts to protect our freedoms,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32 president. “This is our way of thanking the members of our military and veterans along with their families.”

