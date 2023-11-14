Madison County Courier

Sullivan man arrested as result of a sexual abuse investigation

Nov 14, 2023

On Nov. 13, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Dakota J. Griffin of Sullivan on charges stemming from a sexual abuse investigation in Eaton.

In October 2023, MCSO was contacted by Department of Homeland Security investigators who had been alerted to a video depicting an adult male committing sexual acts on a juvenile subject being posted on the dark web.

The video allegedly was produced in Madison County.

Griffin was charged with first-degree criminal sex act (a class B felony), use of a child in a sexual performance (a class C felony), promoting a sexual performance by a child and first-degree sex abuse (both class D felonies), and endangering the welfare of a child.

Griffin was processed and transported to the Madison County Jail to await arraignment in CAP Court.

MCSO was assisted in this investigation by the Department of Homeland Security-Investigations.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with knowledge of this incident contact investigators at 315.366.2311.

