Community meeting planned for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 2023, at Hamilton Central School

As Madison County EMS begins to transition into being the ambulance and emergency service provider for the town and village of Hamilton, Lebanon, Earlville and the Hamlet of Hubbardsville, we want to hear from the community.

A Community Forum has been set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Hamilton Central School, 47 W. Kendrick Ave., Hamilton.

Representatives of Madison County EMS, the town of Hamilton and SOMAC will attend; all those involved want the community to know that 911 will answer calls and dispatch help.

Madison County EMS is committed to serving the whole community, including the EMS needs of Community Memorial Hospital and Colgate University, and will continue working with SOMAC employees and volunteers, Community Memorial Hospital, the towns of Hamilton and Lebanon and Colgate University during this transition.

Madison County EMS hosting info meeting tonight

Community meeting planned for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 2023, at Hamilton Central School

As Madison County EMS begins to transition into being the ambulance and emergency service provider for the town and village of Hamilton, Lebanon, Earlville and the Hamlet of Hubbardsville, we want to hear from the community.

A Community Forum has been set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Hamilton Central School, 47 W. Kendrick Ave., Hamilton.

Representatives of Madison County EMS, the town of Hamilton and SOMAC will attend; all those involved want the community to know that 911 will answer calls and dispatch help.

Madison County EMS is committed to serving the whole community, including the EMS needs of Community Memorial Hospital and Colgate University, and will continue working with SOMAC employees and volunteers, Community Memorial Hospital, the towns of Hamilton and Lebanon and Colgate University during this transition.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related