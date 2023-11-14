American Red Cross aids three after Oneida fire

Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to three people after a fire early Tuesday on North Lake Street in Oneida.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to one adult and two children, ages 13 and 16. Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the children.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

How to help

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. For more information or to donate, visit redcross.org or call 800.RED.CROSS to help people affected by disasters big and small.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related