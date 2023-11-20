“Direct Pay” bill signed into law

(A.250-A/S.1466) Ambulance and emergency medical service providers law will go into effect Jan. 1, 2025; legislation streamlines the process for reimbursing ambulance service providers, removing unnecessary burdens from patients

The ambulance and emergency medical service “direct pay” legislation (A.250-A/S.1466) has been signed into law. The bill changes the pay model for ambulance/EMS service providers so they are reliably paid directly by health insurers. It ensures ambulance/EMS service providers receive the critical resources needed to continue doing their jobs safely and effectively for patients across New York state.

Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli (129th Assembly District – Syracuse, Towns of Geddes and Van Buren) has been the prime sponsor of the bill since 2015. Ambulance and EMS providers requested this legislation to provide them with financial stability and certainty when it comes to receiving insurance payments. Prior to this law, payments were sent to patients, leading to delays and lost payments.

“No longer will ambulance providers have to wonder if they will be paid for the services they are mandated to provide, nor will New Yorkers be stuck in the middle when paying for out-of-network ambulance services” Magnarelli aid. “This legislation will strengthen the ambulance/EMS system and provide relief to patients during some of their most stressful situations. I am proud that my colleagues and I were able to end the legislative session with this measure approved. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her consideration and signing it into law.”

Ambulance service providers are on the front lines, playing a vital role in public health and safety services across New York state, Magnarelli said.

“This new law will provide them with financial peace-of-mind, knowing they will receive timely payment for services rendered.”

The law will go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

