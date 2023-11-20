State police investigate fatal crash

On Nov. 17, 2023, at 2:32 a.m., state police responded to a reported crash at the intersection of state Routes 13 and 31 in Lenox.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2015 Jeep Cherokee operated by Ariana R. Savage-Ogletree, 20, of Cicero, was southbound on Route 13 at excessive speed when she failed to navigate the roundabout at Route 13’s intersection with Route 31. The vehicle struck an earth embankment and utility pole before coming to rest on its roof. Savage-Ogletree was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers were transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse:

16-year-old Hailey C. Moran of Cicero was airlifted by Mercy Flight with head trauma and is listed in serious condition

20-year-old Mackenzie M. Moran of Cicero was transported by ambulance with head and internal injuries and is listed in serious condition

17-year-old Giovanni Spagnola of Syracuse was transported by ambulance with internal injuries and is listed in serious condition

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Oneida Indian Nation Police, Canastota Volunteer Fire Department and Greater Lenox Ambulance Service.

