Canastota Public Library December 2023 events

Artists of the Month: Swamp Snappers

The Holiday Store Project is a program the Canastota Library runs each year. It encourages children to read books to earn points that can be used to “purchase” items as presents for friends and family during the holiday season. Book reports to earn points can be handed in between Dec. 11 and 21, 2023.

Dec. 6: Holiday Crafts-Christmas Trees with Tish at 6 p.m.

Dec. 7: Sounds of Praise holiday concert at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 9: Holiday Crafts: Paper snowflakes with Cheryl’s Craft Creations at 10 a.m.

Dec. 11: Cooking with Diane: Puff pastry appetizers (sweet and savory)

Dec. 13: Cookie Art for Kids at 3 p.m.

