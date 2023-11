City Clerk Sandy LaPera announced that the city of Oneida offices will be closing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, and closed Nov. 23 and 24, 2023 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For more information, call 315.363.7378 or email slapera@oneidacityny.gov.

