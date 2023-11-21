Madison County Sheriff news

MCSO to participate in statewide STOP-DWI Thanksgiving high-visibility engagement campaign Nov. 23 to 27, 2023

Madison County STOP-DWI Coordinator Matthew White announced that Madison County police agencies and STOP-DWI coordinators will participate in an effort to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

This Thanksgiving weekend, millions of motorists will hit the roads to spend time with family and friends. It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, and more people on the roadways means more potential vehicle crashes. To raise awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, to prevent injuries and save lives, law enforcement officers and STOP-DWI programs across the state will participate in special enforcement nefforts.

The statewide STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign will run from Nov. 23 thorugh Nov. 27.

The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. These campaigns also target Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day/end of summer, Halloween, the winter holiday season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day, which work to reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

Have a sober plan; download the mobile app to find a safe ride home at stopdwi.org/mobileapp. Impaired driving is preventable with planning.

