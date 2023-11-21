November is winding down…

…but there’s still plenty of fun left this month at the Morrisville Public Library

Take-N-Make Crafts for November: Kids can stop in and get their take-n-make’s for the month, while supplies last. We are making a wooden spoon turkey and a shape turkey. Craft kits are only for ages 2 to 12 years old.

Giving Tree Fundraiser: Shop for the library this holiday season through Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. We have several items the library needs. Just grab a Christmas tag off our giving tree of something you would like to donate to the library. Buy it and bring the item and the tag in as soon as you can. We would like all donations turned in by Jan. 13, 2024.

Kreative Krafters group: Meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the program room. This is open to anyone who wants to work on a craft but never finds the time (e.g., knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, needlepoint, Diamond Dotz, Quickpoint, quilting, scrapbooking, whittling, origami, weaving and beadwork.) If it’s a craft and you can bring it with you, then pack it up and come on over Nov. 21 and 28.

The silent auction that began Nov. 13 continues through 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2023. Pick up some perfect gifts to give this holiday season. The silent auction is being held in the library’s program room.

Library Board of Trustees meeting: The Library Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21; the public is welcome to attend.

Gilligan’s Fundraiser: Help the library by dining at Gilligan’s Restaurant (64 N. Main St., Sherburne) from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2023; 20 percent of your order will go to the library. Make sure to tell them you are participating in this fundraiser. Enjoy a great meal and help your library.

Kiddies Korner, Story Time: Join us at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, to hear stories about “Pop, Pop, POPCORN,” doing some finger-plays, songs, a craft and more. Open to toddlers through preschool.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related