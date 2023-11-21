Heat safely this fall and winter

Pictured is an oil spill from a home heating tank. Courtesy of NYSDEC.

Property owners advised to put safety first and utilize assistance program opportunities

The state Department of Environmental Conservation advised homeowners and landlords to put safety first when preparing for home heating needs this fall and winter. The DEC reminds property owners to avoid connecting occupied buildings to wells producing natural gas because doing so can be dangerous and potentially deadly.

DEC also encourages property owners who use oil for heat to inspect fuel storage tanks for potential leaks or spills before receiving shipments of fuel oil for the upcoming heating season. In addition, with the expectation of rising supply and delivery costs, DEC urged residents to take steps now to utilize programs designed to save consumers energy and money.

“New Yorkers are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare to ensure a safe and warm home this winter season,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Property owners using oil for heat should inspect fuel storage tanks for leaks and spills before receiving shipments for the heating season and be extra cautious if connecting to a home-use well. Annual inspections and simple precautions can help prevent leaks and spills and protect people, property and the environment.”

Natural gas safety

Natural gas produced by a gas or oil well is odorless and difficult or impossible for a person to detect. While the primary component of natural gas is methane, gases like propane and butane may also be present in addition to water, because the gas is raw and untreated. This may result in improper and erratic combustion in appliances. The risk of an explosion due to natural gas build-up in a home is substantially greater if that gas is not provided by a utility.

If a home-use well is connected to a house or other structure:

Contact a plumber licensed to work on gas lines and have the fuel source switched to utility natural gas or consider another fuel or heating appliance; Natural gas directly from a well is odorless and colorless, meaning it may build up to explosive levels without detection. Install methane detection alarms in any closed space where methane may accumulate; Commercial gas suppliers always add the odorant mercaptan to natural gas before it is delivered for use. Consider adding mercaptan to natural gas from a home use well so that it can be more easily detected; and Contact the DEC if the well is not registered in DEC’s database. Owning and operating an oil or gas well comes with regulatory responsibilities aimed at protecting the environment. New York is actively plugging oil and gas wells throughout the state for which there are no registered operators.

For more information, contact the DEC at 518.402.8056 or oilgas@dec.ny.gov. Also, visit the DEC’s website for photos and additional details at dec.ny.gov/energy/1532.html.

Fuel oil safety

DEC also reminds home and property owners to inspect heating fuel oil storage tanks for leaks or spills before ordering and receiving fuel oil. Annual inspections can prevent leaks and spills and protect property, public health and the environment. Homeowners are advised to look for the following concerns and contact their fuel oil service provider if they see any of the items from the lists below.

For above-ground heating fuel oils storage tanks, look for:

Bent, rusty, or wobbly tank legs or tank located on an unstable foundation; Signs of rust, weeps, wet spots, or many dents on the tank’s surface; Drips or any signs of leaks around the oil filter or valves; Fuel oil lines not covered in a protective casing – even if under concrete; Overhanging eaves where snow and ice could fall onto the tank; Stains on the ground or strong oil odor around the tank; Browning, dying or loss of vegetation around the tank; Silent overfill whistle while tank is being filled – ask fuel delivery person; Fully or partially blocked tank vent from snow, ice or insect nests; Signs of spills around fill pipe or vent pipe; Improperly sized vent pipes – ask fuel delivery person; and Cracked, stuck, or frozen fuel level gauges or signs of fuel around them.

For underground heating fuel oils storage tanks, look for:

Water in the tank – ask fuel delivery person to check; Oil or oil sheen in your basement sump or French drain; Silent overfill whistle while tank is being filled – ask fuel delivery person; Fully or partially blocked tank vent from snow, ice or insect nests; Signs of spills around fill pipe or vent pipe; Well water has strange tastes or smells; Complaints from neighbors of fuel oil smells; and Using more than normal amount of fuel.

The DEC offers tips on environmentally friendly home heating safety and a checklist covering many issues for home heating oil tanks in Living the Green Life, offering prevention and response guidance about fuel spills. Fuel oil spills or leaks should be reported to the DEC Spills Hotline at 800.457.7362. For more information on home heating oil tank stewardship, visit the Underground Heating Oil Tanks: A Homeowner’s Guide webpage on DEC’s website.

Help for homeowners

New Yorkers can take the following steps in their homes to help protect against higher energy costs, including:

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related