COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz

Still lots of great events to enjoy before 2023 year’s end

On Sunday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the All Things Oz Museum will host a special event for Museum Store Sunday. The All Things Oz Museum Gift Shop joins museum stores worldwide with a number of in-store specials, museum tours and a few surprises, as well. The museum gift shop is the exclusive home of world-renowned slipware pottery artist Irma Starr’s “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” collection – including two ornaments based on historical visits to Chittenango by MGM Munchkin actors Margaret Pellegrini and Clarence Swensen. For more information, call 315.687.7772 or visit allthingsoz.org

On Sunday Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Chenango County Historical Society will host a special event for Museum Store Sunday. The CCHS Museum Shop joins museum stores worldwide with special hours, offering a variety of seasonal gifts – from stocking stuffers to exclusive local merchandise. Patrons can browse unique offerings such as collectible Currier & Ives calendars with years that have the same calendar as 2024. Other specialized merchandise includes Norwich Pharmacal Company cancelled stock certificates, City of Norwich Centennial Banners, wooden replicas of iconic New Berlin locales, hand-painted crocks and table-top amusements. For more information, call 607.334.9227 ext. 2 or visit ChenangoHistorical.org.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Friends of Lorenzo will host their Member-Guest Christmas Preview Party at the Lorenzo State Historic Site. The Friends of Lorenzo will showcase the bedecked Mansion at their annual Preview Party. This year’s theme is “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Members and their guests are treated to a special evening of live music and seasonal delights. To purchase tickets or become a member, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m., the Waterville Historical Society will host its 19th annual Victorian Tea. This popular British-style tea features delicacies made from recipes in the Historical Society’s two-volume cookbook. There will be a short program on Victorian traditions. Advance reservations are $15 per person or $85 for a table of six and can be made by calling 315.202.4102 or emailing laurie.fuess@watervillenyhistorical.org.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host a monthly farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps and more. There is no charge to enter. For more information, visit mchs1900.org.

From Tuesday, Dec. 5, through Friday Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host guided Christmas tours. Traditional tours of the mansion and decorations will be available. Private group tours of eight or more may also be scheduled through the end of December by calling 315.655.3200 ext. 106. Holiday admission is $6 per adults and $2 per child 12 and under. For more information, call 315.655.3200.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Chenango Chapter of the New York Society Archaeological Association will host their monthly meeting at the Chenango County Historical Society. The event will feature presentations by professional and amateur archeologists, historians, field trips, work on local digs and publications. For more information, call 607.334.9227 ext. 2 or visit chenangohistorical.org.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host their annual Christmas Celebration. Join us for the “Twelve Days of Christmas” at Lorenzo. With support from the Friends of Lorenzo, this annual holiday celebration will feature refreshments, live music and horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides. In addition, on Sunday, holiday crafts for “kids of all ages” will be featured at the Rippleton Schoolhouse. Holiday admission is $6 per adults and $2 per child 12 and under. For more information, call 315.655.3200.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will continue the Caz230 celebration and present Arts & Crafts Architecture in Central New York. The program, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Cazenovia Public Library. For more information, visit cazheritage.org.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host their annual Christmas Celebration. Join us for the “Twelve Days of Christmas” at Lorenzo. With support from the Friends of Lorenzo, this annual holiday celebration will feature refreshments, live music, and horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides. In addition, on Sunday, holiday crafts for “kids of all ages” will be featured at the Rippleton Schoolhouse. Holiday admission is $6 per adults and $2 per child 12 and under. For more information, call 315.655.3200.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host its Christmas Open House. The festively decorated Madison County Historical Society’s doors open to the public as the holiday gathering returns after a short hiatus. On view at the Historical Society are the period rooms that have been transformed into holiday scenes created by Blooms and Blossoms, area garden clubs and Madison County Historical Society volunteers. We welcome you all to listen to holiday music from area musicians and groups. The Oneida Civic Chorale Ensemble under the direction of Mark Bunce will start the afternoon off with Christmas classics from 1 to 1:45 p.m. CNY Ukes, an inclusive group that believes the ukulele is for everyone, led by Deborah Guarneiri will be performing Christmas songs from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Otto Shortell Middle School chorus under the direction of Stephanie Gwilt will delight the crowd with their performance from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. The last live musical performance that afternoon from 3:30 to 4 p.m. is to be announced soon on the Madison County Historical Society’s website. Visit the gift shop for that special holiday gift such as membership to the historical society, paper dolls and other related historical literature. The holiday event is free and open to the public. Holiday refreshments will be available. For more information, call 315.363.4136 or visit mchs1900.org.

On Monday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host an exclusive insider presentation entitled “The Well-set Table.” The Oneida Community Mansion House is the home of the Oneida Ltd. story. In preserving the legacy of this innovative company, the Mansion House cares for thousands of examples of objects made and used by Oneida Ltd. throughout its history. Collections Manager Emily Stegner will showcase historic silverware patterns, items made for the war effort and some of the quirkiest objects saved from the Oneida Ltd. sales office nearly 10 years ago–many of which have never been seen. Tickets for this event are $25 general admission, $15 for members and $15 for students. Space is limited. To reserve your spot or for more information, visit oneidacommunity.org.

On Wednesday Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. the Morrisville Public Library will host “In Case You Missed It – A (Virtual) Stroll Through History – Main Street Morrisville.” Did you miss our stroll down Main Street back in September? Did you want to learn more about the places we visited if you did come? Village Historian Sue Greenhagen shares with us more information, pictures and stories about our stroll down Main Street. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315.684.9130.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special event entitled “Mansion House After Dark.” See the Oneida Community Mansion House like never before – at night by LED lamplight. This tour will kick off at dusk and examine the people, spaces and practices that made the Oneida Community one of the most radical social experiments of its time. It will also take guests into spaces not seen on regular tours to learn about how the Community navigated the dark and the spaces primarily used at night. The cost for this tour is $25 for general admission, $15 for members and $15 for students. Space is limited. For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit oneidacommunity.org.

