Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Nov 28, 2023

Blaze is a very handsome 10-year-old Husky mix. Who can resist his looks?! Blaze is very well-mannered and is hoping to spend his time in a home very soon. This gentle, laid back guy is kind and loving. Blaze deserves his very own forever family that will love him unconditionally. Are you that family?

Beautiful Zera wants to say hello – she’s really looking forward to finding a family who will love and cherish her for the rest of her life. If you think she would be a good fit for your home, please hurry in and meet her. She’s waiting patiently for you.

For more information, visit https://humanesocietyrome.com/ or 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome; or call 315.336.7070.

