Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fun & Recreation Top Story

Hamilton TSC to host photos with Santa

Bymartha

Nov 29, 2023
File photo

Tractor Supply in Hamilton will spread holiday cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other holiday activities. Participants will receive a free magnet photo frame while supplies last.

This event is free and open to the public and will take place at 1010 Madison Marketplace. For more information, contact the Hamilton Tractor Supply at 315.824.0146.

By martha

Related Post

History Top Story

Oneida Community Mansion House news

Nov 30, 2023 martha
Arts & Entertainment Libraries Top Story

Canastota Public Library news

Nov 30, 2023 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State Office for the Aging news

Nov 30, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

History Top Story

Oneida Community Mansion House news

November 30, 2023
Arts & Entertainment Libraries Top Story

Canastota Public Library news

November 30, 2023
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State Office for the Aging news

November 30, 2023
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA announces changes to loss requirements

November 30, 2023