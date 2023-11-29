Hamilton TSC to host photos with Santa

File photo

Tractor Supply in Hamilton will spread holiday cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other holiday activities. Participants will receive a free magnet photo frame while supplies last.

This event is free and open to the public and will take place at 1010 Madison Marketplace. For more information, contact the Hamilton Tractor Supply at 315.824.0146.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related