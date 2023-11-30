Canastota Public Library news

Library announces Artist of the month: Swamp Snappers

The Canastota Public Library is hosting Swamp Snappers as the November and December Artist of the Month; their artwork will be displayed in the Lawson Room from now through the end of December.

Each month, the Canastota Public Library has the opportunity to partner with local artists to display selected pieces of artwork. For the months of November and December, local photography club Swamp Snappers Camera Club will be displaying their nature photography.

The Swamp Snappers are a local club who meet at the Great Swamp Conservancy each month. They share a love of photography and hold monthly meetings the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. The club’s goal is to bring the art of photography to the community. Their meetings consist of workshops, field trips or visits from other photographers who share their knowledge of photography with the group. They use their dual passion of nature and photography to showcase the beauty of local flora and fauna in the Central New York region.

The club is accepting new members; annual membership is $20. More information about the club and a variety of sample photos can be found on the Great Swamp Conservancy’s website.

The art display continues through the end of December. The public is welcome to view the Swamp Snappers’ art during regular library hours. Many of the pieces are on sale for $10. The display will be housed in the Lawson Room, located on the basement floor of the Canastota Public Library, which is accessible through our elevator or stairs at the parking lot entrance.

The library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related