Oneida Community Mansion House news

The Oneida Community Mansion House will showcase historic silverware patterns, items made for the war effort and some of the quirkiest objects saved from the Oneida Ltd. Sales Office nearly 10 years ago – many of which have never been seen. The Mansion House preserves the history and collections of the Oneida Ltd. silverware company. At 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 2023, Collections Manager Emily Stegner will present some of these items and talk about their histories.

All proceeds support the Oneida Community Mansion House’s preservation efforts and educational programming.

The Mansion House is open for visitors for self-guided and guided tours by appointment. Landscaped gardens, grounds and trails are free to the public year round. Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida.

For more information, call 315.363.0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Mastodon

Spoutible

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related