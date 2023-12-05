Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Dec. 3, 2023

Bymartha

Dec 5, 2023

Tuesday, Dec. 5

  • 7 p.m.: Oswego County Legislature meeting of Nov. 9
  • 10:26 a.m., 3:26 p.m. and 8:26 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of Nov. 27

Wednesday, Dec. 6

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Airplane Tales #2 with Jim Coulthart – March 7, 2022
  • 10:01 a.m., 3:01 p.m. and 8:01 p.m.: Oneidas Club, April 24, 2014 – Joe DiGiorgio – “Ideal Cut Glass”
  • 10:37 a.m., 3:37 p.m. and 8:37 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz: Interview with Harold Wood, World War II U.S. Army Veteran

Thursday, Dec. 7

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrows World – “What is the Great Tribulation?”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: CMS and You – “The Innovation Center”

By martha

Related Post

Fun & Recreation History Top Story

MCHS Open House Dec. 10, 2023

Dec 5, 2023 martha
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Dec 5, 2023 martha
Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library news

Dec 4, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fun & Recreation History Top Story

MCHS Open House Dec. 10, 2023

December 5, 2023
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

December 5, 2023
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Dec. 3, 2023

December 5, 2023
Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library news

December 4, 2023