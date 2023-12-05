Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Bymartha

Dec 5, 2023

Cash is our sweet man who loves to zoom around in the yards. He would enjoy spending all of his day laying around in the sun. Cash thinks he’s a big lap dog and will soak up all the attention he can get. He would thrive in a home where he’s the only pet. Visit the Humane Society of Rome from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays for more information – our kennel attendant would love to tell you all about him.

Our friend Kiera at the Humane Society of Rome would love to tell you about cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological disorder as a result of interrupted development of the brain caused by exposure to feline panleukopenia virus. If a mother cat becomes infected during pregnancy, she could pass it to her unborn kittens, who then are at risk for developing this condition. This causes cats like Kiera to be a little uncoordinated with their movements, but they still live a happy, normal lifespan. As they grow, the cats learn to navigate around their limitations.

Due to it being a case of the brain not developing correctly, there is no treatment needed for these cats, and they can overcome any limitations that this condition may put on them. Kiera is a beautiful calico lady. She is such a precious cat and has the daintiest of meows. We don’t know how you won’t fall in love with her.

For more information, visit https://humanesocietyrome.com/ or 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome; or call 315.336.7070.

By martha

Related Post

Fun & Recreation History Top Story

MCHS Open House Dec. 10, 2023

Dec 5, 2023 martha
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Dec. 3, 2023

Dec 5, 2023 martha
Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library news

Dec 4, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fun & Recreation History Top Story

MCHS Open House Dec. 10, 2023

December 5, 2023
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

December 5, 2023
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of Dec. 3, 2023

December 5, 2023
Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library news

December 4, 2023