MCHS Open House Dec. 10, 2023

On Sunday, December 10, The Madison County Historical Society will host its Christmas Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. The festively decorated Madison County Historical Society’s doors open to the public as the holiday gathering returns after a short hiatus.

On view at the Historical Society are the period rooms that have been transformed into holiday scenes created by Blooms and Blossoms, Sherrill Garden Club and Madison County Historical Society volunteers. All are welcome to enjoy the holiday music from area musicians and groups. The Oneida Civic Chorale Ensemble under the direction of Mark Bunce will start the afternoon off with Christmas classics from 1 to 1:45 p.m. CNY Ukes led by Deborah Guarneiri, an inclusive group that believes the ukulele is for everyone, will perform Christmas songs from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Otto Shortell Middle School Chorus under the direction of Stephanie Gwilt will delight the crowd with their performance from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. The last live musical performance will be a performance by Kevin Bailey, guitarist and singer, who will be returning to perform holiday favorites from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit our gift shop for memberships, books, ornaments and more.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available. For more information, call 315.363.4136 or visit mchs1900.org. The Madison County Historical Society is located at 435 Main St., Oneida.

The Oneida Civic Chorale under the director of Mark Bunce will perform Christmas music at the Madison County Historical Society’s Christmas Open House Dec. 10.

