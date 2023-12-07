Give a gift, get a gift in December…

…when donors come to give blood or platelets with Red Cross ahead of busy holiday weeks

As people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

From a record number of people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months. When donors come to give the gift of a blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities:

Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1 through 17, 2023, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18 through Jan. 5 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Madison

Canastota

12/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Canastota Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3835 Canal Rd

Cazenovia

12/7/2023: 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 27 Albany St.

12/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 27 Albany St.

Chittenango

12/13/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Chittenango Parks and Rec Bldg, 707 Legion Drive

12/14/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Patrick’s Church, 1341 Murray Dr.

Oneida

12/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.

12/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Oneida Rec Center, 217 Cedar Street

12/26/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.

12/29/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Oneida Health, 321 Genesee St.

Oneida County

Rome

12/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 502 West Chestnut Street

12/14/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., DFAS, 150 Electronic Parkway

12/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rome Health, 1500 North James Street

12/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 502 West Chestnut Street

12/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rome VFW Post 2246, 315 N Washington St

Sherrill

12/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sherrill Community Activity Center, 139 East Hamilton Avenue

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

