Oneida Police Blotter: Sept. 28 to Nov. 28, 2023

Sept. 28
- Bryan A. Musacchio, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Kimberly A. Melton, 44, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, speed in zone and distorted visibility: broken glass.
- A female juvenile, 14, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
- A female juvenile, 16, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for harassment second-degree.
- A female juvenile, 15, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment second-degree.
Sept. 29
- John D. Cavallo, 38, of Canastota, was arrested for burglary third-degree and grand larceny third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Robert P. Maxwell, 56, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- A female juvenile, 16, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for assault third-degree and petit larceny.
- Kenneth E. White, 54, of Oneida, was arrested for menacing second-degree, criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment second-degree.
Sept. 30
- Ann M. Markum, 40, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and speed in zone.
Oct. 1
- Andrea C. Venturi, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 2
- Elliot H. Smith, 37, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Jodi L. Ortman, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal mischief. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Austin J. Murray, 23, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal mischief and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Matthew S. Calabrese, 37, of Phoenix, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Oct. 3
- Misty B. Collar, 42, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for trespass. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Nita J. Williams, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Robert C. Newman, 53, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 4
- Robert J. Jacques, 44, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Donald J. Ciani, 46, of Durhamville, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, no license plate, unlicensed operator and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Oct. 5
- Joseph Davila, 37, of Syracuse, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile device.
- Jarrott E. Connelly, 41, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Oct. 6
- Theodore T. Snyder, 39, of Lincoln, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- A female juvenile, 16, of Oneida, was arrested for Harassment second-degree and making a terroristic threat (D felony). She was arraigned in Madison County Court Youth Part and released on her own recognizance.
- Ronald L. Ramsdale, 33, of Oneida, was arrested for aggravated harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Zachary R. Terry-Wade, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal mischief fourth-degree, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment second-degree and aggravated harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 7
- Lonnie T. Bradford, 43, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
Oct. 8
- Stephen R. Serviss, 67, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
Oct. 9
- Gerives Namutereza, 22, of Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Elizabeth R. Waldron, 38, of Durhamville, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and possession of a controlled substance in non-original container. She was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 10
- Michael S. O’Dell, 31, of Rome, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, speed in zone and unlicensed operator.
- Bryan A. Musacchio, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Lorrie M. Dean, 58, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Drugs Seized From Local ‘Smoke’ Shop: On Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, the Oneida City Police Department executed a search warrant at the ‘Delta Deli and Smoke Shop’ at 120 Madison Street, in the City of Oneida. This investigation stemmed from numerous reports, tips, and complaints from parents and citizens regarding items being sold unlawfully from the store. Based on these tips and complaints, the Criminal Investigations Division conducted a lengthy and thorough investigation into these accusations, which led to the issuance and execution of the search warrant. During the execution of the search warrant the Oneida City Police seized more than 450 products containing THC, concentrated cannabis, and/or synthetics; products containing psilocybin (a hallucinogen and controlled substance); approximately 25+ ounces of marijuana, with packaging materials and digital scales; nearly $5,000 currency. While this investigation continues, we will continue to work with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, the state Office of Cannabis Management, the state Dept of Taxation and Finance, Madison County Health Department and other agencies who may have appropriate jurisdiction related to this investigation. We anticipate that criminal charges will be levied when the investigation is complete. If you have any information relating to this investigation, or any illegal activity in the City of Oneida, contact us at (315) 363-2323 or oneidacitypolice@oneidacity.com.
Oct. 11
- Lonnie T. Bradford, 43, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and unlicensed operator.
- Stephen S. Fallen, 27, of Utica, was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brandy M. Laflesh, 44, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and loud exhaust.
Oct. 12
- Jason R. Hatcher, 43, of Lowville, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and failure to dim headlights.
- Arthur H. Granger, 27, of Munnsville, was arrested for criminal contempt first-degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Zachary R. Terry-Wade, 29, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
Oct. 13
- Matthew J. Moot, 40, of Morrisville, was issued traffic tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Tyler J. Shorey, 38, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for obstructed view, inadequate mirror, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.
Oct. 15
- David L. Gallagher, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for central arraignment.
- John D. Cavallo, 38, of Canastota, was arrested for forgery second-degree, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree:alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, displaying a false inspection certificate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
Oct. 16
- Misty B. Collar, 42, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for trespass. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Scottie R. Smith, 43, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Dakota D. Tharp, 20, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary second-degree (C felony), criminal mischief third-degree (E felony), obstructing governmental administration second-degree and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Michael T. McDonald, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree.
- Daniel G. Bragg, 52, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 18
- Tanya J. Millington, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested on a bench warrant for grand larceny third-degree and an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 19
- Thomas A. Cook, 37, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Gregory M. Pasiak, 33, of Oswego, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 20
- Robert G. Emmons, 31, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 21
- Ryan M. Phelps, 30, of Oneida, was arrested for resisting arrest. He was also arrested on a bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and resisting arrest. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 23
- Christopher A. Kneisley, 51, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and an equipment violation:broken glass.
- Gene C. Whiting, 52, of Fayetteville, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and no/inadequate plate lamp.
Oct. 24
- Krista S. Stoddard, 35, of Deansboro, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, improper plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Oct. 25
- Erin L. Tobin, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Mohamed A. Kaid, 26, of Liverpool, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Oct. 27
- David W. Dillenbeck, 35, of Fort Plain, was arrested on two arrest warrants and a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Robert J. Ely, 51, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
Oct. 28
- Thomas A. Cook, 37, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brian J. Miller, 40, of Nelson, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and inadequate exhaust.
Oct. 30
- Catlyn E. Hall, 21, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree and assault second-degree.
- Ashley E. Gaetano, 37, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia second-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Christopher J. Marino, 37, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 1
- Joshua J. Parkhurst, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and menacing second-degree.
Nov. 2
- John D. Cavallo, 39, of Canastota, was arrested for burglary third-degree, possession of burglar tools, criminal mischief second-degree and attempted grand larceny fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Tanya J. Millington, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, burglary third-degree, possession of burglar tools, criminal mischief second-degree and attempted grand larceny fourth-degree.
Nov. 3
- Peyton C. Currier, 23, of Lenox, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Brandon L. Homer, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal trespass second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Joshua A. Eberle, 23, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Naronn D. Harvey, 29, of Utica, was arrested for attempted murder second-degree, two counts of strangulation first-degree, assault second-degree, assault third-degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 5
- Benjamin H. Anthony, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- John D. Cavallo, 39, of Canastota, was arrested for grand larceny fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 6
- Matthew A. Boyland, 18, of Rockaway Park, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Alex L. Normatova, 18, of Rockaway Park, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Mekhi R.N. Smith, 19, of Brooklyn, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Rahkeem D. Edwards, 18, of Brooklyn, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Landon Ridgel, 18, of Queens, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Nicholas T. Johnson, 19, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny and criminal tampering third-degree.
- Isaac J. Hummel, 19, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal tampering third-degree.
Nov. 7
- Donald F. Fetterly, 68, of Sylvan Beach, was issued a traffic ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
Nov. 8
- Timothy C. Mitchell, 36, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 9
- Jason J. Hoey, 51, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Elizabeth J. Fowler, 49, of Chittenango, was issued traffic tickets for insufficient tail lamps and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
Nov. 11
- Vernon E. Howe III, 34, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Nov. 12
- Kyle O. Litz, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree. He was also issued traffic tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Brooke E. Bloss, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
Nov. 13
- Eric W. Hertel, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, criminal contempt second-degree and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Sara D. Schmitt, 45, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal tampering third-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 14
- Thomas M. LaPlante, 56, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for allowing a dog to run at large.
- Bethany C. Bohrer, 48, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper passing on the right.
- Brian P. Grems, 38, of Oneida, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Thomas J. Porter, 32, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief fourth-degree.
Nov. 15
- Geoffrey J. Kaulback, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Holly A. Hall, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for three counts of criminal possession of a controlled seventh-degree and public lewdness. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Kimberly L. Jones, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for harassment second-degree and disorderly conduct.
- Brice B. Eaton, 28, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Brooke E. Bloss, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of narcotic drugs fourth-degree (C felony) and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Zachery C. Dryer, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of narcotic drugs fourth-degree (C felony), four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree:intent to sell (D felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree: narcotics intent to sell (B felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance/narcotics (B felony) and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 17
- Scott P. Farley, 38, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 20
- Jessica D. Davies, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.
- Noah C. Hopkins, 42, of Oneida, was issued two appearance tickets for petit larceny.
Nov. 21
- Robert A. Maroney, 40, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary third-degree, petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Amber L. Ames, 45, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree, assault second-degree and assault third-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 22
- Arthur B. Holmes, 43, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and unlicensed operator.
Nov. 23
- Carolina R. Tinajero, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for ten parking violations.
Nov. 24
- John D. Miller, 50, of Lenox, was issued two traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.
- Peter A. Nichols, 32, of Wampsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal trespass third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Caine D. Winder, 34, of Rome, was arrested for two counts of criminal mischief third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Kimberly L. Jones, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a weapon third-degree and menacing second-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 25
- Jason C. Fernandez, 19, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
- Grace M. Mitchell, 51, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Daniel P. Relyea, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal contempt first-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Trisha N. Lightcap, 39, of Lenox, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Nov. 26
- Nicole K. Campbell, 46, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Benjamin T. Sobieraj, 27, of Vernon Center, was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment second-degree.
Nov. 27
- Thomas A. Cook, 37, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt first-degree, burglary first-degree and menacing third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Shelby G. Babcock, 31, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for a drug treatment violation. He was turned over to the Madison County Sherriff’s Dept. for arraignment.
- Robert A. Maroney, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for a drug treatment violation. He was turned over to the Madison County Sherriff’s Dept. for arraignment.
Nov. 28
- Daniel F. Palmeter, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.