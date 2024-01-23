Maher announces campaign for re-election

Assemblyman Brian Maher (R,C-Walden) announced he is running for a second term in the 101st State Assembly District.

“It has been an honor representing the 101st Assembly District this past year,” he said. “Being able to advocate for more than 130,000 New Yorkers from different counties and regions has been a rewarding experience, and I have learned so much about communities I have been recently introduced to. My team and I are excited at the prospect of continuing to advocate for those we represent for many years to come.”

Maher serves as ranking minority member of the Committee on Social Services and is a member of the Assembly Standing Committees on Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Children and Families, Economic Development and Consumer Protection and Affairs.



Maher said he found opportunities to work with the other side of the aisle on issues that matter and is proud to co-sponsor legislation with Democrats he knew would have a positive impact on his constituents, explaining that he co-sponsored and advocated for bipartisan legislation that provided free healthy meals for school districts throughout the state, which offers free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of income. In addition, Maher co-sponsored legislation ensuring biomarker testing was available to more cancer patients.

According to Maher, second-term priorities include finding career paths for youth; fighting addiction; supporting law enforcement, veterans and first-responders; and raising awareness of human trafficking.

The 101st Assembly District encompasses portions of Orange, Delaware, Sullivan and Ulster counties, but district lines have changed to remove the entirety of Otsego and Madison counties. Maher will also represent the entire Town of Goshen in Orange County.

