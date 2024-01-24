Canastota resident promoted to Senior Master Sergeant

Senior Master Sgt. Angelina Palmer was promoted Jan. 19, 2024, in ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome; 224th ADS Commander Col. Jennifer King was the presiding officer (picture courtesy Patrick B. Young, New York National Guard).

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the promotion of Canastota resident Senior Master Sgt. Angelina Palmer from the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group in recognition of her capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Palmer is the Superintendent of Future Operations in the 224th Air Defense Squadron and received her promotion Jan. 19, 2024, at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome.

The 224th Air Defense Group is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron, 224th Support Squadron and the 224th Security Forces Squadron located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C., area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified airmen and attract and retain the highest-caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Air National Guard.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th ADG, visit eads.ang.af.mil.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s military forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

