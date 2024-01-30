Black History Matters first week events

Image 1 - 3

The National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum in Peterboro provides descriptions of the Black History Matters free online videos for the first week of February 2024. The programs will be released at midnight each day at YouTube.com/@AbolitionHallofFame.

Feb. 1: Diverse Africa: African Origins and the Beginning of the Slave Trade. “Diverse Africa: African Origins and the Beginning of the Slave Trade” delves into the tapestry of early African tribes, illuminating the cultural heritage and diverse societies that thrived on the continent before becoming targets of the transatlantic slave trade. Through artifact analysis, the video sheds light on the profound cultural impact of African origins on the rest of the world despite the darkness of this historical chapter.

Feb. 2: Transatlantic Slave Trade: Tracing the Trade across the Atlantic. “Transatlantic Slave Trade: Tracing the Trade across the Atlantic” navigates the harrowing journey of enslaved peoples across the Atlantic, examining the pivotal ports of the trade and trajectories of ships transporting Europeans and Africans across the Atlantic world. Using sources such as the Transatlantic Slave Trade Database and meticulous research, this video illuminates the vast networks and heartbreaking voyages endured by millions, offering poignant insights into the profound human toll of the trade.

Feb. 3 A New Beginning: Early African Communities in the United States. “A New Beginning: Early African Communities in the United States” embarks on a journey to uncover the vibrant African communities that flourished amidst the challenges of early America, including those along the Gold Coast of Georgia, such as the Gullah Geechee. This video celebrates the resilience and cultural richness of these pioneering communities, shedding light on their legacy that has shaped the story of America.

Feb. 4: From Africa to the Caribbean: Exploring African Influences in Cuba & Haiti. “From Africa to the Caribbean: Exploring African Influences in Cuba & Haiti” embarks on a journey tracing the profound impact of African heritage on the cultural tapestry of Cuba and Haiti. Delving into the rhythms of Afro-Caribbean music, vibrant religious practices, and culinary traditions, this video unveils the enduring cultural impact left by the influx of African individuals, celebrating the vibrant synthesis that defines Caribbean identity today.

Feb. 5: Samba and Beyond: Exploring African Influence in Brazil. “Samba and Beyond: Exploring African Influence in Brazil” delves into Brazil’s intricate history with slavery, from its status as the largest importer of enslaved people to being the final nation in the Americas to abolish slavery. Through vibrant Carnival celebrations and other cultural expressions, this video traces the profound legacy of African culture in Brazil today.

Feb. 6: Reshaping the “Old World”: Africans in the European Metropoles. “Reshaping the ‘Old World’: Africans in the European Metropoles” delves into the vibrant African communities that formed in bustling hubs like London and Paris during and after the abolishment of the slave trade. Through poignant narratives of specific individuals and visuals, the video illuminates how these communities have forged strong cultural identities, from art and music scenes to culinary traditions, enriching the fabric of European metropolises.

Feb. 7: Middle Ground: Africa and the Middle East. “Middle Ground: Africa and the Middle East” underscores the intricate trade networks and cultural exchanges that have historically connected Africa and the Middle East. From the bustling markets of North Africa to the spice routes of the Arabian Peninsula, this video unravels the intertwined histories, shared influences, and dynamic interactions that have shaped the rich cultural, economic, and religious tapestry of both regions, offering insights into their enduring cultural symbiosis.

For more information, call 315.380.9969, email nahofm1835@gmail.com or visit NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum.org.

