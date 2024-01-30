Oneida County GOP endorses Trump for president

Pictured from left are Elise Stefanik with CNY4Trump travelers Jim Zecca, Tina Hemming, Jim Herchek and Jacob Morgan in Manchester, NH, to support Trump.

Submitted by James Zecca

The Oneida County Republican Party unanimously endorsed former President Donald J. Trump as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee in a straw poll vote at its endorsement meeting Saturday at Hart’s Hill Inn.

“All the former Republican candidates, except Nikki Haley, have suspended their campaigns and endorsed Trump,” said Jim Zecca, coordinator of CNY4Trump and member of the GOP county committee. “I encourage all family-oriented New York voters, regardless of political party affiliation, to unite and defeat Joe Biden. We must take back the White House to get our economy back on a prosperity-for-all track and to restore safety to the world at large.

“President Donald J. Trump has certainly proven to be a remarkably effective tested and true world leader who always places America First – which will be what keeps us prosperous, safe and free.”

The New York presidential primary will be held April 2, 2024.

CNY4Trump is located at 188 Main St., Whitesboro. For more information, call Jim Zecca at (315) 280-8322 or Jim Herchek at (404) 429-9528, email mvcny4trump@aol.com or visit CNY4TRUMP on Facebook.

